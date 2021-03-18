Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SUMO opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.