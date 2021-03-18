Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

