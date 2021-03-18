Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 16,443 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,443 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $905,187.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,921,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,371 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,087,772.02.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

