Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 17,371 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,087,772.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,911,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,443 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $905,187.15.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

