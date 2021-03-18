Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 11,303 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $707,680.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,616,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,209,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $565,748.85.

On Thursday, January 7th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

