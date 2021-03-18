Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 9,240 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $328,098.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05.

Shares of RUN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $78,143,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

