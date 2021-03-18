Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Sells 3,771 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BKE stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 331,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,435. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in The Buckle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.