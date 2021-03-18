Insider Selling: The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,806. The firm has a market cap of $702.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

