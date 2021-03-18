Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 16,668 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zuora by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Zuora by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zuora by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

