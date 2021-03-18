Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0247 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.87 million and $24,278.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,207,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

