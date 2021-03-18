Insights Network Price Tops $0.0264 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $19,969.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,197,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

