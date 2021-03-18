Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,562 shares of company stock worth $3,310,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 1,316,630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Insmed by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after buying an additional 984,987 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after buying an additional 657,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,515,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

