Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Insula has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $743,665.41 and $15,379.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00077247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,967 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.