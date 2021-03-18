Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,643 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.