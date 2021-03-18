Insureum (ISR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Insureum token can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

