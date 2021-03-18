Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$180.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IFC stock opened at C$150.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.74. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

