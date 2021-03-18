Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $62.08. Approximately 1,268,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,702,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

