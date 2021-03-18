Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report $714.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,528,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,913,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,297 shares of company stock worth $98,840,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

