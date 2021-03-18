Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 49.2% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $609,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,029,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,590. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,528,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,913,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,414,297 shares of company stock valued at $98,840,503. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

