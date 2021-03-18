Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

