International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 156,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.