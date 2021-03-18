International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $130.50. 92,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

