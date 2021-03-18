International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 456,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

