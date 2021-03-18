Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.14. 40,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.56. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

