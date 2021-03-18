Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s 8th Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.34. 3,517,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,848,402. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $307.80.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

