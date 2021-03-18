Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $321.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.80.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

