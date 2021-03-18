Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 873,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,424,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,030. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $142.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

