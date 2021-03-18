Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 59,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,030. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $142.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.