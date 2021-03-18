Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 18th (ASAZY, BDVSY, CLX, CLZNY, DSRLF, EKTAY, FTI, KRP, LITE, RANJY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 18th:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $189.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $234.00.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

