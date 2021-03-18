Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 18th (AEVA, AHCO, ALDX, ALTG, COR, FSFG, FTMNF, GIK, INFI, INFO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 18th:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO). Truist issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of. SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Cleveland Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

