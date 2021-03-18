Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW):

3/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.

2/24/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $565.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $385.00 to $425.00.

2/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $315.00 to $440.00.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00.

2/11/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $419.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

1/27/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $365.00 to $385.00.

1/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $391.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $19.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,690. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.07 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

