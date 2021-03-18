Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spin Master (TOY)

Spin Master (TSE: TOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.50 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$40.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$40.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from C$30.00 to C$37.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

3/3/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$39.00.

3/2/2021 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

1/25/2021 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Spin Master stock opened at C$35.19 on Thursday. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.98.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

