Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FibroGen (FGEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – FibroGen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/2/2021 – FibroGen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

2/22/2021 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/1/2021 – FibroGen is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,687,680. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

