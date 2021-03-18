Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADV opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

