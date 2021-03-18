Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,582 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 put options.

BZUN opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Baozun has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 57.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

