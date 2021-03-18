Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Cap of $29.22 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and $351.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.