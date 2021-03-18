Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 27,417 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25.

On Thursday, January 21st, Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50.

NVTA stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invitae by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

