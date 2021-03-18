Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 3,612,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,741,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Specifically, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,911 shares of company stock worth $31,843,451 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.