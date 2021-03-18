Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

INVH opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

