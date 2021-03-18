InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Critical Survey

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12% Teleflex 14.66% 16.33% 7.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 0 9 1 3.10

Teleflex has a consensus price target of $435.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.60 billion 7.49 $461.47 million $11.15 37.35

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats InVivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

