IOST (IOST) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $748.39 million and approximately $416.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

