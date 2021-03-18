IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $428.46 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $428.46 million and $78.45 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

