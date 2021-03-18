IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.81

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.81 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 2,176,655 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.75%.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

