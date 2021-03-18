IQ.cash Price Up 143.9% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $552,421.49 and approximately $226,364.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 143.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00477059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00064806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00150719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00673900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00079999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

