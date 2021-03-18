IQeon One Day Volume Hits $767,127.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. IQeon has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $767,127.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.77 or 0.00628528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034160 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

