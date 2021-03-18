IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.32.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

