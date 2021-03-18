Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Down 5.1%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 688,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,817,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders have sold 378,114 shares of company stock worth $17,588,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,579,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.