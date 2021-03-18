Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 102,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 200,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 48,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 631 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

