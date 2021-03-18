iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.