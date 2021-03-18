iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

